Programs can teach everything from how to juggle to how to grieve.
By Aaron GiffordHear the word “camp,” and you might think of kids roasting marshmallows over a campfire or spending a week practicing goal kicks at a local college. But beyond the familiar programs, Central New York boasts a variety of unusual camps.
[More]
MICHAEL DAVIS PHOTO
Plan your summer in just one day at the Family Times Summer Fun and Camp Fair on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes. Representatives of summer camps, day programs and warm-weather destinations will provide information and answer questions about what they offer. There will also be entertainment for the whole family! Admission is free.
For other Central New York events taking place in March, visit the calendar!